Police Searching For Suspect In Deadly NW OKC Shooting

By Jennifer Pierce, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are searching for the gunman who killed one person in a shooting Thursday morning. 

Officers were called to the Meridian Ridge Apartments near Northwest 63rd St. and Meridian Ave. at 11 a.m.  

There were several maintenance crews in the area. Scott Caveener was one of them.

“We were in the office and I heard a bang several times,” said Caveener. “We walked out, walked around the office to the parking lot and saw the guy laying on the ground.”

A shocking scene to witness in the middle of the day. Caveener and apartment residents of all ages watched as investigators surrounded the area where the body of Timothy Niedo, 25, lay. Witnesses said after hearing gunshots, they saw a person run north of the apartment complex. Police searched for an armed suspect in the area via helicopter and on the ground.

“Investigators determined there was one suspect,” said Msgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department. “The suspect shot the male and fled immediately on foot.”

It is not clear at this time if the shooter knew Niedo or if it was a random crime.

Caveener said Niedo was with a woman and he overheard a conversation just before the shooting.

“I think he was coming to look at an apartment she was leasing and then he got shot in the process,” said Caveener.

Police have not released the victim's identity and do not have a suspect description. Anyone who knows anything about the shooting should contact the Oklahoma City Police Department’s homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.  

