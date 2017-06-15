Volunteers Urgently Needed To Pack Summer Meals

Through July, 50 volunteers are needed every weekday to pack 6,000 meals for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Summer Feeding Program.

“Right now, we are in urgent need of volunteers to pack meals for children in Hope’s Kitchen,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. “Children throughout the state are depending on us to produce and deliver meals over the summer months. Without volunteers, hot summer days will turn into long, hungry nights for thousands of children.”

Volunteer shifts in Hope’s Kitchen are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old and both individuals and groups are welcome. The Regional Food Bank needs at least 25 volunteers per shift each day to ensure that the meals will be available for children over the summer. Help fight childhood hunger this summer by signing up to volunteer at regionalfoodbank.org/volunteer or call 405-600-3161.

Through the Summer Feeding Program, the Regional Food Bank is providing free summer meals at 124 sites in 53 central and western Oklahoma counties. For more information text the word FOOD to 877877, visit summerfeeding.org, or call 405-972-1111.