Volunteers Urgently Needed To Pack Summer Meals - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Volunteers Urgently Needed To Pack Summer Meals

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Through July, 50 volunteers are needed every weekday to pack 6,000 meals for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Summer Feeding Program. 

“Right now, we are in urgent need of volunteers to pack meals for children in Hope’s Kitchen,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.  “Children throughout the state are depending on us to produce and deliver meals over the summer months.  Without volunteers, hot summer days will turn into long, hungry nights for thousands of children.”

Volunteer shifts in Hope’s Kitchen are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.  Volunteers must be at least 12 years old and both individuals and groups are welcome. The Regional Food Bank needs at least 25 volunteers per shift each day to ensure that the meals will be available for children over the summer.  Help fight childhood hunger this summer by signing up to volunteer at regionalfoodbank.org/volunteer or call 405-600-3161.

Through the Summer Feeding Program, the Regional Food Bank is providing free summer meals at 124 sites in 53 central and western Oklahoma counties.  For more information text the word FOOD to 877877, visit summerfeeding.org, or call 405-972-1111.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump Skips Town, But Still Focus Of Competing Rallies In DC

    Trump Skips Town, But Still Focus Of Competing Rallies In DC

    President Donald Trump skipped town for the weekend, but that didn’t stop demonstrators from making him the focus of competing rallies in the nation’s capital that highlighted the stark political divisions in the United States. 

    More >>

    President Donald Trump skipped town for the weekend, but that didn’t stop demonstrators from making him the focus of competing rallies in the nation’s capital that highlighted the stark political divisions in the United States. 

    More >>

  • Oklahoma Unemployment Rises To 4.5 Percent In August

    Oklahoma Unemployment Rises To 4.5 Percent In August

    Oklahoma’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of one percent to 4.5 percent in August as the number of unemployed increased by a seasonally adjusted 2,274 and the number of people with jobs fell by nearly 100. The transportation, warehousing and utilities sector added 900 jobs over the month, but was offset by declines of 600 jobs in government, and 200 jobs in both the information and the professional and business services industries. The national unemployment rate for August a...More >>
    Oklahoma’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of one percent to 4.5 percent in August as the number of unemployed increased by a seasonally adjusted 2,274 and the number of people with jobs fell by nearly 100. The transportation, warehousing and utilities sector added 900 jobs over the month, but was offset by declines of 600 jobs in government, and 200 jobs in both the information and the professional and business services industries. The national unemployment rate for August a...More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.