Report: Mueller Probing Trump For Possible Obstruction Of Justic - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Report: Mueller Probing Trump For Possible Obstruction Of Justice

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russian election meddling and any ties between Russia and the Trump campaign is reviewing whether President Trump tried to obstruct justice, according to a report published Wednesday night in The Washington Post that cited unnamed officials.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is looking into Mr. Trump's words and conduct in the events of recent weeks, marking a stark shift in the investigation that initially was supposed to focus on Russian influence and any connections to the Trump campaign, but not necessarily Mr. Trump himself, the report said. 

Mr. Trump did receive assurances that he wasn't personally under investigation, as fired FBI Director James Comey reiterated in testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee last week. But Comey's comments were referring to conversations he had with the president before he was fired, and before Mr. Trump made remarks including that he was thinking of the "made-up" story about ties to Russia when he fired Comey.

Things changed shortly after Comey's firing, according to Post's sources. The Post spoke with five people briefed on the inquiries, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the probe publicly. 

"The FBI leak of information regarding the President is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal," Marc Corallo, a spokesman for Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz told CBS News Wednesday night. 

The story broke hours after Mueller met with top members of the Senate Intelligence Committee. That committee is also reviewing Russian election meddling and any ties to the Trump campaign. 

CBS News has learned that Daniel Coats, the Director of National Intelligence, has agreed to be interviewed by the Special Counsel's office about conversations he may have had with the president about the Russia investigation. 

A spokesperson for NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers said the "NSA will fully cooperate with the special counsel. We are not in a position to comment further."

This is a developing story.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Sessions Tried To Resign After Heated Exchange With Trump In May

    Sessions Tried To Resign After Heated Exchange With Trump In May

    President Trump, infuriated by the naming of the special counsel in the Russia investigation in May, exchanged heated words with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett confirmed. Afterwards, Sessions tried to resign.  

    More >>

    President Trump, infuriated by the naming of the special counsel in the Russia investigation in May, exchanged heated words with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett confirmed. Afterwards, Sessions tried to resign.  

    More >>

  • Sliding NFL Ratings Could Throw Networks For A Loss

    Sliding NFL Ratings Could Throw Networks For A Loss

    In a fractured media environment where award-winning scripted dramas compete for the public's attention along with goofy cat videos, one of the few things that multibillion dollar media and entertainment conglomerates could count on to attract millions of viewers -- and generate the ad revenue that keeps them in business -- was the National Football League. 

    More >>

    In a fractured media environment where award-winning scripted dramas compete for the public's attention along with goofy cat videos, one of the few things that multibillion dollar media and entertainment conglomerates could count on to attract millions of viewers -- and generate the ad revenue that keeps them in business -- was the National Football League. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.