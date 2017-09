The Logan County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify two people caught on a security camera stealing from a Crescent storage facility Tuesday night.

Authorities say guns, ammo, and body armor were stolen out of two different storage units at Town and Country Storage Units. The bandits also made off with oilfield tools, gas masks, medical supplies, and various other items.

The suspect vehicle is a silver or grey Dodge Ram, as seen in the surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call the Logan County Sheriff's Office at 405-282-4100.