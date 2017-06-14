Search Continues For Last Lincoln County Jail Escapee

An escapee is still on the run but authorities think they are not far behind him.

Brian Moody, 24, has outlasted his three accomplices in the Lincoln County jail break.

Trey Goodnight, Jeremy Irvin and Sonny Baker are back in custody after successful manhunts in Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties.

Moody is thought to be hiding out along Bear Creek near Fallis.

"Our Intel was that he and his sister would be up in the area," Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty said.

They pinged the sister's cellphone near 3300 Road and 850.

When authorities arrived, Moody's sister and his 15-year-old nephew were found in the area.

The sister had allegedly dropped him off there to steal a car.

Doughtery said Angela Rainbolt was arrested for aiding and abetting a fugitive.

Meanwhile, Moody was able to successfully avoid capture overnight Tuesday.

By daybreak, authorities were searching along the creek.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helicopter helped trackers zero in on footprints along the bank.

The only sighting of Moody came from ground patrols around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The officer described him as wearing only black shorts.

"He came over the radio and said we spotted him running," Dougherty explained.

The search perimeter is mostly farmland with cornfields and heavily wooded areas providing plenty of spots for the fugitive to hide.

Eight hours passed without any further sightings.

The helicopter search was called off before sunset and ground crews were reduced to patrols, once again.

However, Dougherty said after three days in the sweltering heat without supplies it is only a matter of time before Moody's run comes to an end.

"He's gotta be tired," Dougherty said. Moody's running mate, Sonny Baker, was ill when he was picked up this morning.

The two had been drinking pond water and were growing weak before they split up.

Authorities think Moody will move at night looking in search of supplies.

Resident who hear anything unusual are encouraged to report it.