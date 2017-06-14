Group Helping Laid Off Vietnam War Veteran Get Job - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Group Helping Laid Off Vietnam War Veteran Get Job

A Vietnam War Veteran who’s seen his share of adversity just got hit with another haymaker. 

Less than a week after Mike Prunsky, 63, took a job as an aircraft mechanic in Oklahoma City last September, thieves stole a large trailer, which contained everything Prunsky owned.  Honoring America’s Warriors helped Prunsky get back on his feet, however he just got laid off from his job at Will Rogers World Airport.  

John Harris and James Mosshammer of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission are working to find other job opportunities for Prunsky, who said he’s open to all kinds of possibilities.

“Hell, I’m a hard worker! I’ve done a lot of things in my life.  I’ve been a truck driver, I worked in mines, I rebuilt homes. I have an A and P License, I’m a diesel mechanic, and heavy equipment operator,” he said.  

Among other things, Harris and Mosshammer work with Veterans to properly word their resumes.

“That’s our specialty,” Mosshammer said. “That’s where we really got to work, and we spend a tremendous amount of time working on resumes, helping those veterans put it into language that makes sense, and is competitive." 

Harris said, “Veterans have a distinct character, which is their reliability and their effectiveness to produce.” 

Any employers out there who are interested in hiring Mike Prunsky, should contact Scotty Deatherage at Honoring America’s Warriors.  His phone number is 405-659-4156. 

