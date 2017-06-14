OKC Police Search For Second Suspect In Robbery Of 83-Year-Old Woman

On June 4 after 2 a.m., an 83-year-old woman was leaving the Remington Park Casino. Court documents said a man and a woman followed her down the escalator and circled the parking lot for six minutes while the victim got into her car.

The victim called 911 and told the dispatcher she’d been followed home and a man stole her purse as she tried to get out of her car.

The woman, who didn't want to show her face, said she tried to hold on to her purse when he yanked it from her arm.

Police said a nearby Good Samaritan got the suspect's tag number. According to court documents, that led police to 51-year-old Nathaniel Harris.

Authorities arrested him for the robbery on Tuesday.

Wednesday, police issued an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Leona Archer. The warrant said investigators were told Archer helped plan the robbery and was behind the wheel during the heist.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call police.

Remington Park officials said they were contacted by police about the incident. They sent News 9 a statement that said in part:

“The safety and security of our patrons is always our first priority, and we will continue to work with police to assist them in their investigation.”