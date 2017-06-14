Authorities Searching For Final Lincoln Co. Jail Escapee

Brian Moody, 24, escaped from Lincoln County Jail this week along with three other inmates.

After an active search, three have been captured, but Moody is still on the loose.

Law enforcement officers in the area are familiar with the suspect.

Pottowatomie County Undersheriff JT Palmer said, "He bounces back and forth between Norman, here and Chandler."

Moody has multiple property crime charges in his criminal history. "He gets caught stealing or pawning," said Palmer.

A Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy also told News 9 that he first arrested Moody at age fourteen.

Over the years, Moody has been arrested many times as an adult and put in jail. He's an expert car thief, according to the deputy. He believes Moody prefers to steal Dodge Rams. This is evident in the two vehicles stolen from Chandler and Shawnee early Monday morning after the escape from jail.

Moody also escaped from Lincoln County Jail in March of this year. He now has a warrant out for his second escape.

On Wednesday, in air and on foot, law officers are actively searching in Lincoln County where two deputies spotted Moody running from them near 870 Road and 3300 Road.