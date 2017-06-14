Body Found In NW OKC Tuesday ID'd As Missing Man

Investigators say 29-year-old Jose Miguel Lopez was last seen at the OK Corral Club, located near NW 23rd St. and N. MacArthur Blvd., around 11 p.m. on Friday, June 9.

Oklahoma City police have identified a murder victim found under a bridge.

Officers say the body of Jose Miguel Lopez, 29, of Oklahoma City was found near Reno Ave. and Council Rd. Tuesday.

The medical examiner has not released the official cause and manner of Lopez's death. However, police indicated Lopez had multiple injuries on his body and met a tragic and brutal death.

“Mr. Lopez had trauma to his body consistent with being a victim of a homicide,” Msgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police issued a missing person's report for Lopez on Saturday.

According to the police report, Lopez's fiancé contacted officers after he did not return home from the OK Corral nightclub at 2300 N MacArthur Blvd. Friday night.

“They didn’t know where he was,” said Knight. “They had not seen him since he was last seen at the bar, certainly that was unusual of him to just disappear like that and that was when police were notified.”

The police report states Lopez drove his truck, a 2014 white Chevy Silverado to the nightclub Friday, but police have not released whether or not the vehicle has been found.

Investigators have requested surveillance video from the OK Corral. They are hoping Lopez was captured on surveillance video. Officers want to see who he might have spoken to or encountered at the nightclub.

No arrests have been made and authorities say they have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police department’s homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.