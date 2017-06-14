Yukon Man Accused Of Conspiring With Pregnant Woman To Rape Her Baby After Birth

A Yukon man is charged after police say he conspired with a pregnant Midwest City woman to rape her baby after it’s born. And police say the mother-to-be was eager to participate in the sexual assault of her own baby.

"The sickest thing I've ever heard of. Not only in 33-years in law enforcement but in my life," said Sheriff Chris West of Canadian County.

West says it's enough to churn your stomach. Daniel Deffner, 39, admits to police he had an online discussion with the woman to rape her child once it was born.

6/14/17 Related Story: Canadian County Sheriff Arrests Yukon Man On Child Porn Charges

"They're having this dialogue about what they want to do to this child and in the course of this dialog Deffner sends nude photographs of an 11-year-old girl that lives in Oklahoma County."

Now police fear there could be other local child victims. Darrell Parker lives in the same mobile home park as Deffner. He has two daughters of his own.

He says he's seen Deffner in the neighborhood and if Deffner ever laid a hand on his daughters, "I'd beat him to death. I would still be beating on him,” Parker said. “I've made no bones about that. You mess with my girls and I'm going to hurt you bad."

Deffner is being held on more than $100,000 bail on child porn and drug charges and more charges are expected. Parker says he'd like to mete out his own form of justice.

"Redneck Justice. You bet. In a case like that you're ruining a person for life."

Midwest City police say the woman has not yet been charged, but she's under investigation. Police say her newborn baby and her other children have all been removed from her custody.