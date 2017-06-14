Mayweather-McGregor Fight Set For Aug. 26

After many months of conversation and rumors, it looks as if the much-anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is finalized and set to take place on Aug. 26.

Mayweather, who is coming out of retirement to put his 49-0 professional record on the line, made the news official with a social media announcement on Wednesday.

Despite never boxing at the professional level, McGregor is considered to be one of the best fighters in the world and has a 21-3 MMA record.

With plenty of smack talk coming from both camps, the hype leading up to Aug. 26 may be more entertaining than the actual fight.