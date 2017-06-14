Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday Evening

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening. If they develop, they will likely form in northern Oklahoma and move south Wednesday night.

There is a low threat that these become severe with large hail and damaging wind. Temperatures remain mild overnight in the mid-70s. Storm chances will shift to northeast Oklahoma overnight.

Severe storms are possible again Thursday late afternoon through Thursday night. Storms will likely develop early in the afternoon in Kansas and drop south through Oklahoma late in the day. Wind to 80 mph and hail up to the size of tennis balls will be possible during this time.