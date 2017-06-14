Dodgers Hit Their Way to Sixth Straight Win

Outfielder Alex Verdugo hit a three-run homer, Max Muncy hit a two-run double and Wilmer Font pitched six scoreless innings as the Oklahoma City Dodgers defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers, 10-3, Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The victory extended the Dodgers’ winning streak to a season-high six games as they tallied at least 10 runs in a game for the fourth time in their last five games. Oklahoma City has now scored a total of 55 runs during the current winning streak.

Wednesday’s win also gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in their four-game series with Omaha as they picked up a fifth straight home win for the first time this season.

Dodgers starting pitcher Font (5-3) threw six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk and recording seven strikeouts for his fifth victory of the season.

Drew Maggi reached base on an Omaha fielding error before O’Koyea Dickson drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the first inning. Muncy followed with a double off the wall in right-center field to bring home two runs for a 2-0 Dodgers lead.

The Storm Chasers (32-31) doubled and singled with one out in the top of the third inning, but Font got Bubba Starling to hit into a double play to end the inning as Font went on to retire the final 10 batters he faced.

Mike Freeman singled to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning and later scored on a two-out RBI single by Maggi to extend Oklahoma City’s lead to 3-0.

The Dodgers (36-27) loaded the bases with none out in the bottom of the sixth inning. Omaha pitcher Seth Maness struck out the next two Oklahoma City batters before Bobby Wilson singled on a grounder into left field to bring home two runs for a 5-0 Dodgers lead.

After an Omaha pitching change and still with two outs, Verdugo hit a three-run homer over the tall wall in right field to extend Oklahoma City’s lead to 8-0, as the Dodgers scored five runs in the sixth inning.

The Dodgers expanded their lead to 10-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning on a two-out RBI double by Brett Eibner and RBI single by Kyle Farmer.

The Storm Chasers broke through the shutout and scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning.

Raul Mondesi homered over the tall wall in right field with one out in the top of the ninth inning for Omaha’s first run of the game. Later with two outs, Ryan O’Hearn hit a RBI double and Cam Gallagher added a RBI single to cut Oklahoma City’s lead to 10-3.

Luke Farrell (5-3) was charged with the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) and three hits over five innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Dodgers continue their series against the Storm Chasers at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark featuring $2 water, soda and beer from a line of Pepsi and Budweiser products.

