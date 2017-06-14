Fight Leads To Stabbing In Downtown OKC, Suspect In Custody

Police were called out to the scene of a stabbing near the EMBARK transit center in downtown Oklahoma City, Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities tell News 9 the situation started as a fight and escalated to a stabbing near NW 5th St. and N. Hudson Ave. Police say one of the men stabbed the other in the forearm. The suspect tried to flee, but was apprehended by a bus station security officer near the OKC Bombing Memorial.

One victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police have arrested a suspect, but have not identified that person at this time. Investigators say they don't know what led to the fight, but say they believe the two men know each other.