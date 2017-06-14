Semi Rollover Spills Copper, Wrecks Motorcycles On I-44 In NE OK - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Semi Rollover Spills Copper, Wrecks Motorcycles On I-44 In NE OKC

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A semi rollover spilled copper wire all over Interstate 44 in northeast Oklahoma City, Wednesday afternoon, causing two motorcycles to wreck.

First responders were called out to the scene on Interstate 44, just to the east of N. Kelley Ave. The semi was headed eastbound at the time of the crash and ended up rolling on its side in the center media of the interstate, spilling the copper wire out onto the roadway. At the same time, two motorcyclists heading westbound on I-44 came across the wire, became entangled and crashed.

At least one person, presumably one of the motorcyclists, was taken from the scene via ambulance in unknown condition. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Authorities have shut down the inside lane on the eastbound side of the highway and all lanes on the westbound side while crews work the scene. Westbound traffic is being allowed to pass on the shoulder, but police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

