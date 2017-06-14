Cops: Three People, Gunman Dead In Shooting At San Francisco UPS Facility

The scene at a San Francisco UPS facility where several were reported wounded in a shooting June 14, 2017 CBS SAN FRANCISCO

Three people were killed and two wounded Wednesday morning when a gunman opened fire at a UPS facility on San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood, according to police. The gunman then took his own life.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut told The Associated Press that an employee fired inside the facility before the drivers were sent out to do their normal daily deliveries. Gaut told CBS San Francisco several people were killed inside the building where about 850 employees work and he believed the shooter "turned the gun on himself."

San Francisco police Sgt. Toney Chaplin said at a news conference that three people were killed and two were wounded. Police responded to reports of a shooter in the building shortly before 9 a.m. and encountered the suspected gunman, still armed with an assault pistol, inside.

The gunman then turned the pistol on himself, Chaplin said. He was later pronounced dead. Two guns were recovered.

Chaplin said the shooter was dressed in a UPS uniform, but couldn't confirm whether he was an employee.

"This is a tragedy that has touched many lives today," Chaplin said.

Chaplin couldn't speak to a possible motive or whether the victims were targeted. He said the shooter has been tentatively identified, but his identity, as well as the identity of the deceased victims, weren't yet being made public. He said the incident was witnessed by "dozens" and investigators were going through the "painstaking" process of interviewing them.

The wife of one of the survivors told CBS San Francisco that her husband said the gunman broke into a workers safety meeting and shot three employees "execution-style."

San Francisco police tweeted at 10:33 a.m. that the building had been secured. Special operations officers were continuing to search the building for more possible victims and witnesses who sheltered in place, police say.

Auto shop owner Robert Kim said he heard about five to eight rapid gunshots. The next thing he knew, he said, "there's a mob of UPS drivers" running down the street screaming "shooter, shooter."

Uniformed UPS employees were led out in a line by officers next to a highway. They walked away calmly with emergency vehicles nearby and gathered nearby outside a restaurant.

"UPS confirms there was an incident involving employees within the company's facility in San Francisco earlier this morning," UPS spokesman Kyle Peterson said in an email. "Local law enforcement have control of the facility and are conducting an investigation. The company is cooperating with law enforcement. We cannot provide information as to the identity of persons involved at this time, pending the police investigation."

The shooting led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.

The building is on the eastern edge of the city, about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.

