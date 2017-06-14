Colorado Rapids Eliminate Energy From U.S. Open Cup

Energy FC dropped a 3-2 decision to the Colorado Rapids of the MLS in their 4th round match of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tonight in Denver. The Greens got out to a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals by Daniel Gonzalez in the 38th minutes and Philip Rasmussen in stoppage time in the first half.

In the second half, the Rapids stormed back with three unanswered goals to take the win. They advance to the next round of the U.S. Open Cup to face an opponent to be determined.

This was the third straight year Energy FC advanced to the 4th round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Energy FC returns to regular season USL action Friday on the road against the Portland Timbers FC 2 at 9:30 p.m. CT.