Fallin Asks For Input On Veteran Healthcare Reform

Governor Mary Fallin is asking Oklahoma's veterans to take a survey on healthcare at a time when the state's veteran care has been under intense scrutiny.

Governor Fallin says she wants to "find out how to better serve veterans."

70-year-old Leonard Smith recently died at the state VA center in Talihina from choking on a plastic bag. Smith is the second veteran to die in the center's care this year. An investigation found multiple, serious failings by employees.

Legislation was authored this session to close the Talihina center and another one but it did not get passed.

You can take the anonymous survey here.

