Oklahoma City Council Adopts $1.38B Budget For FY 2018

It’s mid-September in Oklahoma, and you know what that means: it’s State Fair time!More >>
It’s mid-September in Oklahoma, and you know what that means: it’s State Fair time!More >>
The Oklahoma State Fair continues its tradition of bringing joy and happiness to kids of all ages here in Oklahoma.More >>
The Oklahoma State Fair continues its tradition of bringing joy and happiness to kids of all ages here in Oklahoma.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.