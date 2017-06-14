Oklahoma City Council Adopts $1.38B Budget For FY 2018 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma City Council Adopts $1.38B Budget For FY 2018


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Council on Tuesday voted to approve the City Manager’s $1.38 billion budget for fiscal year 2018, beginning July 1. 

The budget includes a net decrease of 18 authorized City staff positions, a decline of 0.3 percent to a total of 4,642 employees. It’s the second straight year of staff reductions.

With this budget we have tried to balance the fiscal realities of a smaller budget with the need to meet growth in our population and higher expectations from residents, said City Manager Jim Couch. 

Public safety makes up 64.6 percent of the general fund, followed by public services at 17.3 percent, culture and recreation at 9.6 percent and general government at 8.5 percent.

Sales tax is the largest single source of revenue for the City, making up 57.5 percent of operating revenue. For FY 2018, the City is projecting sales tax growth of 2 percent.

You can review the budget book online. 

