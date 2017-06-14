Three Lincoln County Escapees In Custody, Fourth Remains At Large

UPDATE: The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office previously reported on their Facebook page that the fourth Lincoln County Jail escapee was in custody. They now say that information was incorrect. Brian Moody, 23, remains at large.

Police urge Oklahomans to dial 911 if they see Moody.

Ok everyone! Channel 4's story isn't correct Moody is still at large per the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. https://t.co/FpV9Pd96Pj — Pott County Sheriff (@pottcosox) June 14, 2017

UPDATE: Sonny Baker was caught and arrested just after 9 a.m. Wednesday just outside of Carney.

Investigators from multiple agencies narrowed their search to Dale and the North Canadian River after a fisherman reported a description fitting Trey Goodnight and accused killer Jeremy Irvin. Goodnight was taken into police custody around 1 a.m. Irvin was found running through a field in the area and caught about 1:30 a.m.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Michael Booth said both inmates were taken back to the Pottawatomie County Jail. One of the inmates appeared to have only minor injuries.

