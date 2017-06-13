Man Dies Thursday After Tuesday Night Shooting In SW OKC

One person was killed Tuesday night in a southwest Oklahoma City shooting, police said.

The shooting happened at the Brookwood Village Apartments in the 9400 block of S Shartel Avenue near Western Avenue and SW 97 Street. According to police, the victim, 19-year-old Steven Morgan, was attending a pool party at the apartment complex when shots were fired into a crowd of people.

Morgan was shot in the head and taken to the hospital in very critical condition. He died Thursday morning.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.