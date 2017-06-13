Authorities Search For Lincoln County Jail Escapees In Pottawatomie County

Two of the four Lincoln Co. Jail escapees are believed to be hiding along the North Canadian River near Dale, Oklahoma.

Several law enforcement agencies including Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputies, Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputies, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol conducted searches on the ground and overhead near the North Canadian River Bridge on Highway 270, Tuesday evening.

A second search area was set up north of Wellston, according to Lincoln County officials. It is thought that one of the four fugitives was spotted nearby.

Residents in the area were on high alert during the manhunt.

An accused killer, Jeremy Irvin, 31, escaped with three other inmates Brian Moody, 23, Trey Goodnight, 27, and Sonny Baker, 41 from the Lincoln County Jail early Monday morning.

The news startled Melanie Pegg.

"I turned on the TV and saw that he [Irvin] was out and I was like Oh my God... Here we go again," Pegg said she immediately recognized Jeremy Irvin.

Irvin is accused of shooting and killing her nephew, Robert Godwin, along a desolate road in 2016.

"Now, it seems like we are going through it all over again," she explained.

Pegg says everyone should consider Irvin to be extremely dangerous because he allegedly shot Godwin in the back of the head to end his sister's love affair.

Authorities are warning all four fugitive should be considered dangerous.

For nearly 48 hours, investigators have tracked down leads in every direction from the Lincoln County Jail.

The search along the river is just the latest.

