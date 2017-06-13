Construction Update On Long-Awaited OKC Streetcar Project

A former nursing assistant in Cleveland is under arrest after police say he abused an elderly patient at a local nursing home.More >>
A former nursing assistant in Cleveland is under arrest after police say he abused an elderly patient at a local nursing home.More >>
The family of a missing Blanchard girl are fearing the worst. 14-year-old Paula Beller and her 17-year-old boyfriend Jadon Galloway were last seen walking together after school last Wednesday.More >>
The family of a missing Blanchard girl are fearing the worst. 14-year-old Paula Beller and her 17-year-old boyfriend Jadon Galloway were last seen walking together after school last Wednesday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.