Oklahoma County Double Murder Suspect Sentenced

A man is sentenced in Oklahoma County for the 2015 shooting death of his father and uncle, an off-duty police officer.

Jonathan Grafton now faces 25 years in prison.

The double murder defendant sat stone faced in Judge Henderson's courtroom as he awaited his punishment for a crime committed nearly two years ago.

Grafton's family traveled from Tulsa for the hearing. Jonathan Grafton's grandmother, grandfather and two sisters sat on the front row for the hearing.

Regina Grafton spoke to News 9 Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce after the hearing.

“We have forgiven him,” said Grafton. “His daddy would have forgiven him and his uncle Trey would have forgiven what he did. But he still has to pay a consequence for their deaths.”

She said she not only lost her son Jeffrey Grafton, but her grandson too. Grafton shot his father and uncle, Sapulpa police Lt. Trey Pritchard, inside a Midwest City motel room in 2015. The men confronted Grafton after he stole his father's truck. After the shooting, Grafton and his girlfriend went on the run and were later caught in Enid.

Grafton pled guilty in May to two counts of felony murder two and one count of possession of meth.

“We realized before this happened he was into drugs a little too much and he drank,” said Grafton.

Grafton was allowed to say a few words to his family after the hearing and before he was led back to the Oklahoma County jail. He will now serve 25 years in Oklahoma Department of Correction’s custody.

“It isn’t going to be easy because he feels the loss every day, same as we do,” said Grafton.

Grafton's girlfriend Daphne Mason pled guilty to accessory to murder and was sentenced to five years in prison.