Manslaughter Charge Filed In Connection With Chickasha Shooting Death

A teenager was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at a home in Chickasha.

A man has been charged in connection with the Chickasha shooting death of a 13-year-old boy, the district attorney's office reported.

Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks said he filed a manslaughter charge against Boone David Buben in connection with the shooting death of 13-year-old Andrew White .

White was shot on May 30 at Buben’s house in the 1200 block of Chickasha Avenue.

Hicks said Buben is now in police custody.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more details.