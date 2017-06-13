High Schoolers Converge In OKC For Jay Bilas Skills Camp - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

High Schoolers Converge In OKC For Jay Bilas Skills Camp

BETHANY, Oklahoma -

Sixty high school players from as far away as Alaska were in Oklahoma City last weekend to take part in the first Oklahoma edition of the Jay Bilas Skills Camp.

The ESPN college basketball analyst expanded his camp for the first time after being in Charlotte for the first three years.

Each camper got personal evaluations from Bilas and ESPN recruiting director Paul Biancardi, as well as coaching from 30 college and high school coaches.

