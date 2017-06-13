Suspects Arrested Near Catoosa Not The Lincoln County Escapees

UPDATE: Rogers County authorities have arrested the suspects who holed up in a home near country roads 4130 and 570, just east of Catoosa. Law enforcement officials tell News 9 the suspects are not the Lincoln County escapees and they have no connection to the escapees.

Authorities say this was all a case of mistaken identity. The identities of the suspects has not been released.

------------

UPDATE: Sheriff's deputies have a house surrounded at 4130 and 570 Rd. on the East side of Catoosa, KOTV is reporting. Authorities believe Moody and Goodnight may be in the home.

------------

Deputies in Rogers County are investigating a possible sighting of two of the Lincoln County Jail escapees near the town of Catoosa, Oklahoma.

Authorities tell News 9 a sheriff’s deputy in Rogers County spotted two men who looked like the possible Lincoln County Jail escapees in a car and a pursuit ensued. During the chase, deputies lost sight of the vehicle, but soon found it abandoned just to the east of Catoosa.

Witnesses say the suspects appeared to be men resembling 27-year-old Trey Goodnight and 23-year-old Brian Moody. They also say both men were shirtless; with one wearing blue jeans and the other wearing shorts.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff, all four men escaped through the ventilation system at the jail on Monday morning between 1 to 4 a.m. The other two escapees who remain at large are 31-year-old Jeremy Irvin and 41-year-old Sonny Baker. Irvin is accused of first-degree murder. The three other escapees are all accused of various property crimes.

