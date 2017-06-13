Homicide Investigators On Scene After Body Found In West OKC

Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found under a bridge, along the bank of the North Canadian River on the far west side of Oklahoma City, Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a detective working a different case was out searching the area when he discovered the body, under the Reno Ave. bridge over the North Canadian River, just to the west of Council Rd. Investigators say the body was found about 15 or 20 feet away from the water.

Investigators say the injuries of the victim, 29-year-old Jose Lopez, are consistent with homicide.