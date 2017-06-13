Police Searching For Man, Last Seen At Country-Themed Club In OK - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Searching For Man, Last Seen At Country-Themed Club In OKC

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are searching for a man who went missing after last being seen at a country-themed club in northwest Oklahoma City over the weekend.

Investigators say 29-year-old Jose Miguel Lopez was last seen at the OK Corral Club, located near NW 23rd St. and N. MacArthur Blvd., around 11 p.m. on Friday, June 9.

Police say Lopez was wearing a black cowboy hat, a white shirt. Jeans and boots and was driving a white 2014 Chevy Silverado.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts or disappearance, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

