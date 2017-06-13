Two Arrested In Connection To Body Found In Rural McClain County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Two Arrested In Connection To Body Found In Rural McClain County

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
From left: Sherry Lowe, Logan Thacker From left: Sherry Lowe, Logan Thacker
The body was found Monday in a pasture along Highway 39, near Dibble. The body was found Monday in a pasture along Highway 39, near Dibble.
DIBBLE, Oklahoma -

Two people have been arrested on first-degree murder complaints connected to a man found shot to death in a pasture near Dibble, Oklahoma.

Authorities have arrested 48-year-old Sherry Lynn Lowe and 22-year-old Logan Dean Thacker for the murder.

The body was found Monday in a pasture along Highway 39, near Dibble. Investigators estimated the male victim, who was shot to death, had been in the field for approximately five or six days.

According to the Associated Press, McClain County Sheriff Don Hewett told reporters that a man's body was found with a gunshot wound to the head, wrapped in sheets and was under a panel of steel when it was found. The victim has not yet been identified.

Lowe is currently in the McClain County Jail. Thacker is in the Oklahoma County Jail for the first-degree murder complaint, but also facing complaints of lewd acts with a minor and rape. 

Authorities have not said what led them to arrest Thacker or Lowe for the murder.

