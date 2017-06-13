OKCPS Gives Raise To Teachers, Principals, Support Staff - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKCPS Gives Raise To Teachers, Principals, Support Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Public School Board approved pay raises for teachers, principals, and support staff at a meeting last night.

Teachers will receive somewhere between $140 to $3,000, depending on experience. Support staff will get a 25 cent bump per hour and principals will get a $700 increase. These changes will be reflected on pay checks starting in mid-July.

Oklahoma City Schools Superintendent Aurora Lora says these pay raises are possible because "OKCPS did a good job tightening our belt and held a very conservative stance over the past two fiscal years."

Lora told us in May any cuts to education from the state's budget would have devastated the district but lawmakers did not request any cuts this year.

The starting salary for a teacher with Oklahoma City Public Schools remains unchanged at $34,000 a year.

