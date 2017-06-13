Epic Charter School Opens On-Site Learning Centers In OKC, Tulsa - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Epic Charter School Opens On-Site Learning Centers In OKC, Tulsa

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
EPIC Charter School has entered a charter contract with Rose State College to operate on-site learning centers in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties for the upcoming school year. 

“The learning centers will be open and fully staffed with certified teachers from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and we will offer free before and after care. Families can utilize them every day for their students’ education, part-time, or not at all if our blended learning program with one-on-one instruction by one of our teachers is meeting their needs, said EPIC Superintendent David Chaney. 

Chaney said EPIC was taking a measured approach to its expansion into physical learning sites. Hiring and planning for the coming school year has been under way.

Since full-time online learning requires parent or guardian supervision and many students live in households with either two working parents or are headed by a single parent, he was confident physical sites in Oklahoma City and Tulsa would be beneficial to a segment of EPIC’s current and future student populations.

Epic serves more than 9-thousand kids across all 77 counties and enrollment is currently underway. 

