Google Hosts Free Workshop For OKC Business Owners Wednesday

Google will host a free small business workshop in Oklahoma City, tomorrow to help local businesses grow their customers online.

The meeting will be attended by Andrew Silvestri, Head of Community Affairs for Google Oklahoma and OKC Mayor Mick Cornett.

Wednesday’s program will teach business owners how to get on Google Search and Maps for free and how to promote their business with a free website and advertising.

The meeting takes place from 9:00 a.m - 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at 21cMuseum Hotel. Located at 900 W Main St, OKC OK 73106.

To reserve your spot, click here.