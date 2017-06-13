Rawhide Dog Chew Products Recall By United Pet Group - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Rawhide Dog Chew Products Recall By United Pet Group

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Embry, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

United Pet Group is voluntarily recalling multiple brands of rawhide dog chew products sold nationwide after the company identified certain manufacturing facilities used an ammonium compound mixture during food processing. 

These chemicals are approved for cleaning food processing equipment, but it has not been approved as a processing aid in the U.S. If ingested, dogs may experience loss of appetite, gastric irritation including diarrhea and vomiting. 


The following products are listed under the recall:

"American Beefhide" - includes dog chew products that contain rawhide. Expiration dates from 06/01/2019-05/31/2020

"Deigest-eeze" - includes dog chew products that contain rawhide. Expiration dates from 06/01/2018-06/31/2020

"Healthy Hide" - includes "Healthy Hide Good-n-Fun" and "Healthy Hide Good-n-Fit" labels.

Some pet illnesses have been reported. 

Consumers who have purchased the products may return them to the place of purchase, return the product directly to United Pet Group, or dispose of the product. To arrange for a refund, call the company 855-215-4962 from 7 a.m-10 p.m.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
