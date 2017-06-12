OKCPS School Board Approves Pay Increases

The Oklahoma City Public Schools' Board of Education approved pay increases Monday night for support, certified and administrative staff for a total investment of $2,600,000.

Contracts are normally negotiated during the summer and approved at the beginning of the school year. OKCPS superintendent Aurora Lora said the district chose to wait until after the legislature approved common education funding.

"We would have loved to make this decision earlier, but the legislature didn’t fund education in a timely manner. Fortunately, OKCPS did a good job tightening our belt and held a very conservative stance over the past two fiscal years. Together with union leadership, the district feels this is a vital investment in our staff. Because of our good stewardship, we now have the funds to support this wage increase for all eligible support, certified, and administrative staff,” Lora said.