Manhunt Continues For Four Escaped Lincoln County Inmates

A manhunt is underway to find four inmates who escaped from the Lincoln County Jail.

Sheriff Dougherty says they escaped through the ventilation system Monday morning between 1 to 4 a.m.

The escapees are identified as Jeremy Irvin, 31, accused of first degree murder. Trey Goodnight, 27, Brian Moody, 23, and Sonny Baker, 41, were all in jail for property crimes.

Authorities say Moody and Baker were spotted in a stolen white Dodge truck in Pottawatomie County, Monday afternoon.

The pair allegedly bailed from the truck and ran into a nearby wooded area. Within hours of the escape, the Lincoln Sheriff says three possible sightings were reported near Agra.

Irvin and Goodnight were reportedly together during the sightings.

"I came outside and there's two people sitting under that stand of trees," Jon Ketchem said. "I told them to move on."

At the time, Ketchem didn't know the two men were escapees.

"He said no habla and that was strange for a guy who is not Hispanic," explained Ketchem.

So, Ketchem says he retrieved his gun from inside the house and confronted the men.

"I just held it down toward the ground and I said do you habla now?" said Ketchem.

The escapees headed southbound on Highway 18.

A couple hours later, Ketchem said he learned of the jail break on the news, recognized Irvin, and immediately notified authorities.

He was shocked to learn Irvin was an accused killer.

Irvin is from the area and is accused of shooting his sister's ex-lover Robert Godwin along a county road in 2016. He was arrested last year following a standoff with authorities.

The Irvin family home and surrounding area was searched by authorities, Monday.

Irvin and Goodnight are no longer believed to be in Lincoln County.

They were allegedly driving a stolen red and silver Dodge truck.

Sheriff Dougherty confirmed the truck was located at the Budget Lodge near I-35 and NE 122nd in Oklahoma City, Monday evening.

At last check, authorities were searching the area.

Anyone who encounters the escapees are cautioned to not approach them and call 911.