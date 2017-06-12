Education Advocates Want Portion Of MAPS Penny Sales Tax For Teachers

After 35 years as a teacher, Judy Mullen Hopper is retired. But she continues to advocate for those in education.

“I can’t even tell you how many of my friends are leaving,” she said. “Because there’s no hope left.”

Mullen Hopper said she plans to speak at Tuesday's Oklahoma City Council meeting, to show her support for a plan that would give teachers in the city limits of OKC a yearly bonus.

“These teachers have gone almost ten years without any raise. So why now? Why not be creative? Why not come up with something?” Mullen Hopper asked.

The alternative plan supported by the group "Save Oklahoma City Schools" dedicates 25 percent of the MAPS penny sales tax extension to non-administrative salaries and to per pupil spending, which helps with class sizes and school supplies. This plan would impact teachers in schools within the city limits of Oklahoma City.

In all, that's 24 school districts. The proposal also allocates 25 percent for streets and 50 percent for operations, like fire and police.

A poll commissioned by City Councilmember Ed Shadid on SoonerPoll.com shows likely voters support this plan over the current one, which dedicates 25 percent to operations and 75 percent goes to streets.

Monday evening, the Chair of the Oklahoma City Public School Board also encouraged education supporters to show up at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. It starts at 8:30 a.m.