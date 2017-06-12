Law Officers Investigate After Body Found In Rural McClain County

A body was found Monday in a pasture in rural McClain County, law officials said.

A body was found Monday in a pasture in rural McClain County, law officials said.

The McClain County sheriff's office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death as a homicide.

The body, which was in the pasture for five to six days, was found near Dibble on Highway 39. Law officers said the male victim had suffered a gunshot wound.

OSBI agents are identifying the body through fingerprints.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.