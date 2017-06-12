Clerk Recounts Details Of Fatal Saturday Shooting At OKC Gas Station

The search is on Monday night for the person responsible in the shooting and killing of a man at a metro gas station Saturday.

Police say 39-year-old Edward Lee later died from injuries.

Officers have not identified a suspect or made any arrests.

According to authorities, Lee was sitting in his parked SUV in the parking lot of TQ Express convenience store on NW 5 Street and Rockwell Avenue when the shooter walked up to the car and opened fire.

Chris Nguyn was on duty at his family's store when he heard a loud bang in the parking lot.

“I didn’t think anything of it and then heard more and I was like, 'Oh, that’s gunfire,'” Nguyn said.

Nguyn said the gunfire came from the passenger side and the shooter took off on foot.

“I came out there to see if everything was OK,” said Nguyn. “There was a guy shot. Me and another guy helped pull him out of the SUV.”

Lee was pronounced dead after arriving to OU Medical Center.

Nguyn said a woman and two young children were with the victim. The woman and kids came into the store to buy items for a BBQ while Lee sat in the vehicle, according to Nguyn. He also recalls seeing a Virginia tag on the SUV.

According to the police report, Lee lived in northwest Oklahoma City and recently worked for a trucking company.

Unfortunately, the surveillance camera at the convenience store wasn't working at the time of the shooting. Police are asking for the public's help.

If you have any information, contact the Oklahoma City Police Department’s homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.