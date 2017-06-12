Man Accused Of Groping Women In Bricktown

After two failed attempts, voters in Seminole passed a $21.6 million bond Tuesday to pay for the construction of a new high school.More >>
After two failed attempts, voters in Seminole passed a $21.6 million bond Tuesday to pay for the construction of a new high school.More >>
Crews continue working around the clock in Florida to clean up damage and restore power following Hurricane Irma.More >>
Crews continue working around the clock in Florida to clean up damage and restore power following Hurricane Irma.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.