Man Accused Of Groping Women In Bricktown

An Omaha, Nebraska man was arrested for felony sexual battery early Saturday in Bricktown. 

Police said Darrell Jones, 34, groped at least four women on the 200 block of East Sheridan.  Bystanders brought Jones’ behavior to police attention right around closing time Saturday morning. 

We called Jones Monday afternoon. He tells News 9 he didn’t do anything wrong.

“It’s not true at all,” Jones said. "I didn’t do anything. I didn’t touch anybody, I am gonna wait on my attorney.” 

Jones had bonded out of the Oklahoma County Jail, and was back in Omaha when News 9 contacted him. 

One of the men who alerted police to Jones’ alleged behavior, told police he asked Jones why he was groping women.  

According to the police report, Jones responded, “I’m not from around here.” 

Charles Stout has owned Bricktown Brewery since 1992.  He said along with a lot of help from police, Bricktown does a good job of policing its own.  

“Some guys just don’t know how to handle themselves,” Stout said Monday afternoon.

