Authorities Investigate Possible Sighting Of Escaped Inmates

Four inmates escaped from Lincoln County Jail in Chandler, Oklahoma overnight.

Lincoln County Sheriff Charles Dougherty said they are considered extremely dangerous. He said teams are actively searching for the suspects.

Sonny Baker and Brian Moody are believed to be together. Baker and Moody previously escaped from the jail in March. They are both being charged with that escape, and also face property crime charges.

Trey Goodnight and Jeremy Irvin are the other two escapees. Goodnight is facing charges of property crimes, while Irvin is being charged with first-degree murder.

"They scaled a wall to an air conditioner vent and dug a hole in it," said Dougherty. After looking at surveillance video, it appears they went through the air vents and exited the building from the back kitchen door.

The sheriff said, "We want to get these four individuals back in custody as quick as we can."

Police believe the inmates are linked to two car thefts Monday morning, one being a 2001 white Dodge crew cab with Oklahoma plates ARU601. Dougherty says this vehicle was stolen from a home in Chandler near the Sheriff's Office.

A second vehicle stolen was a red over silver 2002 Dodge Ram with an Oklahoma license plate AHF257. Police say this vehicle was stolen from a home in Shawnee, 30 minutes from the jail. Irvin and Goodnight were last seen driving it.

"I'm still baffled at how they got it," said Hank Casey. He is the owner of the red truck and had his car keys in his pocket at the time of the interview. He said his truck is an old diesel truck that's very loud when the engine starts. He is surprised no one heard the suspects take off with his car.

Casey believes his vehicle was stolen somewhere between 2 and 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

"How did those inmates in Lincoln County make it to here and choose me?" asked Casey. "It's frightening, it really is."

From different pods in Lincoln County Jail, Sheriff Dougherty believes these inmates planned their escape.

He said, "I don't think they're gonna hang around here [...] but they are going to be dangerous folks so we need to snatch them up.

Dougherty said there have been sightings of the four individuals throughout the day. These men have tried to make contact with family and friends. The Sheriff's Office is interviewing anyone who may know where they are as they continue to actively search.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the four inmates on a charge connected to their escape Monday morning.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of these four men are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 405-258-1191.

