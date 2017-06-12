Konawa City Councilwoman Killed In Weekend ATV Crash

A Konawa city councilwoman was killed over the weekend in an ATV crash along Highway 99 in Pontotoc County.

Tiffany Barton, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene due to a "massive head injury sustained in the collision," as stated in the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

Barton was riding the ATV with her husband, Christopher, on private property late Saturday when it crashed into a telephone pole.

Both Christopher and Tiffany were thrown from the ATV on impact. Christopher was taken to the hospital with a head injury, was treated, and released.

OHP says they were not wearing helmets.

The City of Konawa offered condolences on their Facebook page: