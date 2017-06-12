Konawa City Councilwoman Killed In Weekend ATV Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Konawa City Councilwoman Killed In Weekend ATV Crash

Posted: Updated:
Tiffany Barton with her husband, Christopher (provided) Tiffany Barton with her husband, Christopher (provided)
BYNG, Oklahoma -

A Konawa city councilwoman was killed over the weekend in an ATV crash along Highway 99 in Pontotoc County.

Tiffany Barton, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene due to a "massive head injury sustained in the collision," as stated in the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

Barton was riding the ATV with her husband, Christopher, on private property late Saturday when it crashed into a telephone pole.

Both Christopher and Tiffany were thrown from the ATV on impact. Christopher was taken to the hospital with a head injury, was treated, and released.

OHP says they were not wearing helmets.

The City of Konawa offered condolences on their Facebook page:

We at the City of Konawa are in disbelief of the tragic news of Councilwoman Tiffany Barton today. Her smile, positive energy, and kind heart will truley be missed in our community. We offer our most deep and sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this time of loss.

