Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: June 11, 2017

This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb sit down with OU football's new head Coach Lincoln Riley.

-Interviews with OU College Softball players after winning WCWS

-Viewer Question of the Week: Brad from OKC asks, "Which is more shocking: Durant leaving for Golden State, or Stoops retiring?"

-Faith 7 Basketball Bowl, the best of Oklahoma vs. the best of Texas

-Dean gives his U.S. Open 2017 picks

-The guys Play the Percentages