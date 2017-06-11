OU Head Football Coach Lincoln Riley Sits Down One-On-One With Dean Blevins

OU's new head football coach Lincoln Riley sat down with News 9's Dean Blevins on Sunday.

Riley became the head football coach after Bob Stoops' shocking retirement announcement earlier this week.

During the exclusive one-on-one interview inside News 9's studio, Riley and Blevins talked about Riley's willingness to hang on to play calling duties, as well as his expectations for the Sooners in 2017.

