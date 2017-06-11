OU Head Football Coach Lincoln Riley Sits Down One-On-One With Dean Blevins

Baker Mayfield threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns as No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.More >>
Redshirt freshman Brendan Vaughn was arrested Saturday after police found marijuana and large amounts of cash in his dorm room, according to multiple reports.More >>
Oklahoma defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA after being suspended for failing a test for performance-enhancing drugs. According to court documents, a civil lawsuit filed Aug. 24 in Cleveland County, Oklahoma asked the NCAA to lift the suspension and restore a year of eligibility.More >>
It’s well documented how No. 9 Oklahoma State relies upon its explosive offense to win games, but the Cowboys also have improved on defense this season.More >>
