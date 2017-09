Several people are in jail following an overnight DUI checkpoint set up by Oklahoma County Deputies.

Several people are in jail following an overnight DUI checkpoint set up by Oklahoma County Deputies. That includes a person who was allegedly transporting a large amount of marijuana.

Deputies tweeted from the checkpoint throughout the night.

The first catch of the day. Don't do drugs kids. DUI-Drugs. #endui pic.twitter.com/yHdVq6jduD — Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) June 11, 2017

What in the Wild World of Sports do we have here? Possession and possible distribution of marijuana charges in the futures. pic.twitter.com/BS2MdbQsnT — Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) June 11, 2017

News 9 could learn more about arrests later this week.