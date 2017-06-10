OKC Police Seek Suspect In Shooting Death From Early June

One person was shot Saturday night in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

One person has died after being shot Saturday night in near NW 5 and Rockwell in Oklahoma City, police said.

Police said Edward Lee, 39, died from the gunshot wound at the hospital later that night.

The police report states Lee was sitting in a car when the suspect walked up, shot him, and fled.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

UPDATE: Oklahoma City Police posted surveillance video from nearby cameras that day.