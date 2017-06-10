Adam West, Star Of TV's 'Batman', Dead At 88

Adam West, the actor best known for his role in the 1960s "Batman" series, has died, CBS News has learned.

Adam West, the actor best known for his role in the 1960s "Batman" series, has died, CBS News has learned. He was 88.

West's representative, Mark Measures, said he died in Los Angeles surrounded by family.

The West family on Saturday issued a statement on Twitter:

Our beloved AW passed away last night. He was the greatest. We'll miss him like crazy. We know you'll miss him too - West Family pic.twitter.com/8bkEq1C2ao — Adam West (@therealadamwest) June 10, 2017

"Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives. He was and always will be our hero," his family said in a statement to Variety, adding that he died after a short battle with leukemia.

West's campy version of Batman became a hit for ABC in 1966, but his success in the series made it difficult for him to find other starring roles during his six-decade career.

He eventually played Mayor Adam West of Quahog in Seth MacFarlane's Fox show "Family Guy."

West is survived by his wife, Marcelle, six children and five grandchildren.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.