FDA Issues Nationwide Recall For Birth Control Pill

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a nationwide recall on Mibelas 24 Fe birth control tablets, CBS Miami reports.

The packages were "rotated 180 degrees within the wallet, reversing the weekly tablet orientation and making the lot number and expiration date no longer visible," the agency said.

The four non-hormonal placebo tablets were incorrectly placed at the beginning of the sequence, pushing the active tablets back.

"As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive tablets that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy," the FDA said.

There are no reports of any adverse effects from this issue, according to the FDA.

The tablets are distributed nationally by Lupin Pharmaceuticals.

Lupin produces brands such as Methylphenidate HCI, Alinia, InspiraChamber, Antara 90mg and Suprax.

The company is notifying its distributors and customers by recall letter and is arranging for return of all recalled products.

Consumers who have the affected product should notify their physician and return the product to the pharmacy or place of purchase.

More information about this recall is posted on the FDA's website.