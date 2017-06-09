Sen. Lankford Talks Comey's Testimony As Trump Fires Back

Hurricane Irma has left a trail of destruction Sunday leaving more than 3.3 million homes and businesses -- and counting -- without power in Florida as Irma moves up the peninsula.More >>
Hurricane Irma roared through the Florida Keys with punishing winds Sunday and began pushing its way north, flooding streets, spawning tornadoes, knocking out power to more than 3 million people across the state and snapping massive construction cranes over the Miami skyline.More >>
