News 9 Flies With Tinker's 507th Air Refueling Wing - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

News 9 Flies With Tinker's 507th Air Refueling Wing

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Tinker Air Force Base is celebrating its 45th anniversary with the 507th Air Refueling Wing. The 507th is an Air Force Reserve Command Unit. News 9’s Tiffany Liou joined a crew on a training mission Friday.

Colonel Mike Morrisett piloted the KC-135R Stratotanker with Lieutenant Colonel Ben Evans.

Morrisett has flown this wing for almost 26 years. Friday’s flight was one of his last since he’s being promoted in the near future. Morrisett is with the 507th Air Refueling Wing part-time, and flies commercially for Delta Airlines.

Evans is also a long-time pilot, experienced with the KC-135 for 14 years. He is also a pilot for this full-time job with American Airlines.  

Their boom operator was Technical Sergeant Bobby Jackson. He’s been operating for over five years. Jackson was once an officer, guarding the planes. He decided to join instead of watching from the sidelines.

Their job is to refuel other aircrafts. Friday, they practiced on the largest plane in the United States Air Force, the C5 Galaxy. Although they are a reserve unit, they train like they are active duty.

“You have to stay proficient at it. It’s very important,” said Col. Morrisett.

The KC-135 can haul 200,000 pounds of fuel. It can offload 6500 pounds per minute to a receiving aircraft.

“It’s what I wanted to do when I was a little kid, fly airplanes,” said Lt. Col. Evans. These three are living out their dreams while proudly serving the country. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.